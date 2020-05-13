2016 Cadillac XTS

Menu
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Premium AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Cooled Seats

Location

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,257KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5009598
  • Stock #: 73031
  • VIN: 2G61R5S37G9113638
Exterior Colour
Crystal White Tricoat
Interior Colour
Shale/Cocoa
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, Very Low KM's with only 20,257, One Owner McNaught Original Vehicle, 3.6L V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Remote Start,8" Touchscreen Navigation,Bose Premium Audio,Power Ultraview Sunroof,Tri-Zone Climate Controls,Wireless Charging,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,19" Polished Aluminium Wheels,Crystal White Tricoat,Shale Leather Interior,Heads Up Display (HUD).*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Side Blind Zone Alert,Lane Departure Warning,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Forward Collision Alert,Front & Rear Park Assist,Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, given that you are purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac means it will include a 10,000 km or 180 Day (whichever comes first) Cadillac Certified Warranty! This includes the ability to finance for as low as 3.99% APR, for up to 60 months. Not only will you receive that full bumper to bumper warranty and subvented finance rate, you will also receive Cadillac Care for 1 FULL YEAR! That's right, you will receive 2 Free Tire Rotations, 2 Free Oil Changes, 2 Free Vehicle Inspections and 1 Free Cabin Filter! Those are the perks of owning a Cadillac! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery without charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires and a Wheel Alignment! Every vehicle also includes a Free CarFax Report available on our website. We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

