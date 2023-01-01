Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

17,000 KM

$71,800

+ tax & licensing
$71,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 Performance w/ Carbon, A/C Lthr, Nav, HUD, Targa!

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 Performance w/ Carbon, A/C Lthr, Nav, HUD, Targa!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$71,800

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138350
  • Stock #: SCV8840
  • VIN: 1G1YJ2D7XG5124561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE! Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE W/ CARBON FIBRE UPGRADE! *** REMOVABLE CARBON TARGA TOP, NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY!! *** HEATED & COOLED SEATS, BOSE STEREO!!! *** Dreaming of a new summer ride? We got you covered! Immaculate is not an over-statement on this car, sure to impress even the most discerning of buyers. Lovingly cared for, sparingly driven. Interior and exterior both like brand new, and factory equipped to perfection......7-Speed Manual Transmission w/ Rev Matching......Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes a factory equipped Quad-Exit PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM......BIG BRAKE KIT w/ SLOTTED ROTORS......Carbon Fibre Trim Throughout......Removable Carbon TARGA TOP......Carbon Fibre Cowl Hood......Curb View Front Camera Parking System......PDR Performance Data Recorder......ELECTRONIC LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL.......Premium BOSE STEREO......NAVIGATION Package......Apple CarPlay......REARVIEW BACKUP CAMERA......WIFI Hotspot......Black LEATHER Interior......HEATED SEATS......A/C Ventilated Seats......8 Way Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Dual Zone Climate Control......HID Headlights......Satellite Radio......Push Button Start......HEATED POWER MIRRORS......Garage Door Opener.....6.2L V8 w/ 460 HP & 465 LB-FT......Z51 Wheel Package (18 Inch Front 19 Inch Rear) on Michelin Pilot Super Sports!!

This Corvette Stingray Z51 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two Keys & Fobs and fitted Corvette all weather floor mats. Now sale priced at $71,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

