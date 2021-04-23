Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

28,191 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Z51 2LT

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

28,191KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7018043
  • Stock #: P9714
  • VIN: 1G1YK2D72G5106925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P9714
  • Mileage 28,191 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

