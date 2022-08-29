Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

27,880 KM

Details Description Features

$67,981

+ tax & licensing
$67,981

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 3LT 7 Speed Manual!

2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 3LT 7 Speed Manual!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$67,981

+ taxes & licensing

27,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9020803
  • Stock #: F4PVVU
  • VIN: 1G1YL2D77G5124348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blade Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- PPF on Front Bumper, Hood, Mirror Caps, Fenders and Spoiler
- HUD
- Magnetic Selective Ride Control Package
- Suede Custom Interior Trim Package
- Black Brake Calipers
- Removable Roof Hatch
- Performance Exhaust
- Z51 Performance Handling Package
- Navigation
- Front Vision Camera with Performance Data and Video Recorder
- Heated and Vented Leather Seats
- Memory Pack
- Bose Premium Speaker System with Surround Amplifer
- Front Curb View Camera
- Home Remote
- Carbon Fibre Trim
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear Vision Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Air bags, frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Curb View cameras, front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Hatch release, push button open
Seat adjusters, power bolster and power lumbar
Driver Information centre, colour
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre
Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming, frameless
3LT interior trim seats, console, door armrests and instrument panel in interior colour selected
Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, upper door trim panels and console storage cover
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Head-Up Display with colour readouts for street mode, track mode with g-metre, vehicle speed, engine rpm
Sueded Microfibre-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, A-pillar trim and area around quarter window
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
Frame, aluminum, structure
Steering, power, speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion, variable ratio
Brakes, performance 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Calipers, Black-painted
Cooler, rear differential
Dry sump oil system
Exhaust, performance increases to 460 horsepower, aggressive exhaust sound, with 4" polished stainless-steel tips
Suspension, Z51 performance
Xenon Headlights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Badge Package
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine access, rear-opening hood
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), Xenon, LED park and turn signals and Daytime Running Lamps
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming, body- colour
Intermittent Wipers
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Performance data and video recorder
Antenna, integral, hidden
Audio system feature, Bose advanced 10-speaker system with bass box
Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

