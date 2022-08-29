2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Air Conditioning

Leather Steering Wheel

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Cargo Net

Oil life monitoring system

Air filtration system with pollen filter

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Seat adjusters, driver and passenger 8-way

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display

Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior with courtesy, cargo and glovebox

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Hatch release, push button open

Seat adjusters, power bolster and power lumbar

Driver Information centre, colour

Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger

Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition and Driver Information centre

Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming, frameless

3LT interior trim seats, console, door armrests and instrument panel in interior colour selected

Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, upper door trim panels and console storage cover

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped, flat-bottom

Head-Up Display with colour readouts for street mode, track mode with g-metre, vehicle speed, engine rpm