Dealer permit #4240

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

32,899 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Holiday Boxing Event on Now!!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

32,899KM
Used
VIN 1G1PF5SB2G7146340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Electric rear window defogger
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Defogger, rear window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Oil life monitoring system
Alternator, 130 amps
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable

Exterior

Enhanced Acoustic Package
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Sunroof, power, sliding

Additional Features

Front dome lamp w/map lights
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2016 Chevrolet Cruze