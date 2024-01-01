Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2016 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, FWD, 146 000KM</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES  </p> <p>4 CYLINDER</p> <p>5 PASSENGER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>SUNROOF</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p>AND MORE! </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $11999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

146,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Used
146,000KM
VIN 1G1PF5SB7G7147774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4510
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

