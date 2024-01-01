$11,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 2LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 2LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4510
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, FWD, 146 000KM
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES
4 CYLINDER
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
SUNROOF
TRACTION CONTROL
AND MORE!
Asking $11999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg
Email AutoSave Winnipeg
AutoSave Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-774-8900