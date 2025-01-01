$11,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,351KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1BE5SM4G7324490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11204
- Mileage 155,351 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
Clock
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
License plate bracket
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Alternator: 130 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Portable Media Connectivity Package
LT Fleet Convenience Package
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Internet radio app: Gracenote / Pandora / Stitcher
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in dash
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Not Available
Safety Belt Assurance System
17.0 Inch Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carland
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 86,100 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 155,351 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie Limited 193,774 KM $24,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2016 Chevrolet Cruze