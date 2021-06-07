2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 3 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

7226843 Stock #: 414794

414794 VIN: 1G1PE5SB6G7217221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 138,384 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

