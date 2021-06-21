Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

150,415 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN MAN L

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN MAN L

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

150,415KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7358762
  Stock #: 4230
  VIN: 1G1BA5SM5G7281841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4230
  • Mileage 150,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save


2016 Chevrolet Cruze L 150415km


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features


5 PASSENGER


6 Speed Manual


AIRBAG


AIR CONDITIONING 


BACK UP CAMERA 


CRUISE CONTROL 


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS


And More!


 


Asking $9998 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 



While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Entertainment System

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

