2016 Chevrolet Cruze

74,327 KM

Details Description Features

$16,493

+ tax & licensing
$16,493

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Bluetooth, Auto headlights, Sunroof

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Bluetooth, Auto headlights, Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$16,493

+ taxes & licensing

74,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8350059
  • Stock #: F4DTBK
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB5G7215220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DTBK
  • Mileage 74,327 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio (Deleted when (UYE) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback is ordered on Fleet order types.)
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Oil life monitoring system
Alternator, 130 amps
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Front
Reading Lamps-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power
Audio system
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
includes Passenger Sensing System
music and radio; Stitcher smartphone compatible; Gracenote (Playlist+
Audio Aux Input
Overdrive Switch
Gasoline Fuel System
Chevrolet MyLink radio AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback
includes 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display
Chevrolet MyLink includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice recognition for phone
Album Art); software updatable for radio software and Gracenote database (

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

