Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

99,314 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 8811611
  2. 8811611
  3. 8811611
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

99,314KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811611
  • Stock #: F4KDPR
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM4G7300660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,314 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Lighting, interior, trunk compartment
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Mouldings, bright beltline
Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 78,512 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 Lu...
 41,722 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus ES 350 Pr...
 59,098 KM
$40,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory