2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Listing ID: 8811611

8811611 Stock #: F4KDPR

F4KDPR VIN: 1G1BE5SM4G7300660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 99,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags StabiliTrak, stability control system Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio Restraint provisions, latch Safety belts, front pretensioner Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Front air conditioning Oil life monitoring system Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks Defogger, rear-window, electric Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Console, floor, with armrest Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual Rear air ducts, floor mounted Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders Sensor, cabin humidity Trunk release, power, remote Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.) Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer Lighting, interior, trunk compartment Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Alternator, 130 amps Axle, 3.14 ratio Battery, 80AH Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance Brake, parking, manual, foot apply Coolant protection, engine Engine control, stop-start system Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel Suspension, front MacPherson strut Suspension, rear, compound crank Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, integral rear window Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Glass, solar absorbing Door handles, body-colour Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare Windshield, solar absorbing Wipers, front intermittent, variable Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED Mouldings, bright beltline Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay Additional Features Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger Rear Body Side Impact Airbag side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.