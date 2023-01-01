$18,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10178952
- Stock #: 6324
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK7G6236324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 6324
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ONSTAR, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
