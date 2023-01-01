Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

94,000 KM

Details Description

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

LS

LS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178952
  • Stock #: 6324
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK7G6236324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6324
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ONSTAR, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

