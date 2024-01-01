$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
115,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK0G6292508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Velvet Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23508A
- Mileage 115,328 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
