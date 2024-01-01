Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

115,328 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK0G6292508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Velvet Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23508A
  • Mileage 115,328 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 Chevrolet Equinox