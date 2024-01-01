$14,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10999.0
- Mileage 127,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, available now at Westside Sales. This burgundy beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, making it a standout choice for those who appreciate both comfort and style. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Equinox offers a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures.
This well-maintained Equinox has been lovingly driven and is ready for its next chapter with you. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate through any weather conditions. The spacious interior features heated and power-adjustable seats, ensuring everyone stays comfortable and relaxed on long drives. This Equinox also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road. This pre-owned Equinox has driven 127,148km and comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience.
Here are 5 of the features that make this Equinox a truly desirable choice:
- Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with heated and power-adjustable leather seats.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- All-Wheel Drive: Drive with confidence in any weather conditions, thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in any weather with the heated side mirrors.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, seats, and steering, making every drive a breeze.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish, comfortable, and reliable SUV. Visit Westside Sales today to take this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for a test drive. Priced Right at Only $14,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
