<p>Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, available now at Westside Sales. This burgundy beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, making it a standout choice for those who appreciate both comfort and style. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Equinox offers a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Equinox has been lovingly driven and is ready for its next chapter with you. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate through any weather conditions. The spacious interior features heated and power-adjustable seats, ensuring everyone stays comfortable and relaxed on long drives. This Equinox also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road. This pre-owned Equinox has driven 127,148km and comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are 5 of the features that make this Equinox a truly desirable choice:</p><ol><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into luxurious comfort with heated and power-adjustable leather seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Drive with confidence in any weather conditions, thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility in any weather with the heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, seats, and steering, making every drive a breeze.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish, comfortable, and reliable SUV. 2016 Chevrolet Equinox

127,148 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

12027007

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,148KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLGEK6G6171459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10999.0
  • Mileage 127,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, available now at Westside Sales. This burgundy beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior, making it a standout choice for those who appreciate both comfort and style. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Equinox offers a smooth and reliable ride for all your adventures.

This well-maintained Equinox has been lovingly driven and is ready for its next chapter with you. With its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate through any weather conditions. The spacious interior features heated and power-adjustable seats, ensuring everyone stays comfortable and relaxed on long drives. This Equinox also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on the road. This pre-owned Equinox has driven 127,148km and comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience.

Here are 5 of the features that make this Equinox a truly desirable choice:

  1. Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with heated and power-adjustable leather seats.
  2. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
  3. All-Wheel Drive: Drive with confidence in any weather conditions, thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system.
  4. Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility in any weather with the heated side mirrors.
  5. Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, seats, and steering, making every drive a breeze.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish, comfortable, and reliable SUV. Visit Westside Sales today to take this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ for a test drive. Priced Right at Only $14,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2016 Chevrolet Equinox