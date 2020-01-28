Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607703
  • Stock #: 70K BLACK 0945
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK1G1160945
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low rate dealer arranged financing available!


At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".


Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST


Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle


Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

