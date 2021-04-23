+ taxes & licensing
204-633-1135
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-633-1135
+ taxes & licensing
Mandatory appointments must be made. 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LS 12 passenger van 4.8 l v8 air cond rear heat and air cond pw pl new tires new safety. Former Province of Alberta vehicle great shape. 225,000 km We offer bank financing. $ 21900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7