Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Express

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Express

2016 Chevrolet Express

Passenger LS 12 passenger Van

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Express

Passenger LS 12 passenger Van

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

  1. 6996416
  2. 6996416
  3. 6996416
  4. 6996416
  5. 6996416
  6. 6996416
  7. 6996416
  8. 6996416
  9. 6996416
  10. 6996416
  11. 6996416
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996416
  • VIN: 1gazglff0g1173918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mandatory appointments must be made. 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LS 12 passenger van 4.8 l v8 air cond rear heat and air cond pw pl new tires new safety. Former Province of Alberta vehicle great shape. 225,000 km We offer bank financing. $ 21900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

2016 Chevrolet Expre...
 225,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Supe...
 168,000 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-1135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory