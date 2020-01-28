2016 Chevrolet Malibu BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS in Winnipeg, MB



BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY , NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND, PASSENGER, PANORAMA ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS GO, REMOTE START, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG,RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH YES, POWER MIRRORS, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________

Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Steering wheel, 3-spoke

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Assist handle, front passenger

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Tool kit, road emergency

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual

Armrest, rear centre with cupholders

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Headlamps, halogen

Air filter, cabin

ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI

Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16

Air conditioning, single-zone electronic

Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors

Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding

Temperature display, outside

Vent, rear console

Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt

Brake rotors, Duralife

Brake, parking, manual

Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)

Suspension, rear 4-link, independent

Antenna, body-colour

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

