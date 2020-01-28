2016 Chevrolet Malibu BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS in Winnipeg, MB
BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY , NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND, PASSENGER, PANORAMA ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS GO, REMOTE START, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG,RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH YES, POWER MIRRORS, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Additional Features
-
- Keyless Start
- Rear Vision Camera
- Hill start assist
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Assist handle, front passenger
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Tool kit, road emergency
- Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
- Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Door locks, rear child security
- Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
- Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
- Headlamp control, automatic on and off
- Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
- Engine control, stop-start system
- Suspension, front MacPherson strut
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
- Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
- Headlamps, halogen
- Air filter, cabin
- ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
- Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
- Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
- Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
- Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
- Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
- Temperature display, outside
- Vent, rear console
- Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
- Brake rotors, Duralife
- Brake, parking, manual
- Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
- Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
- Antenna, body-colour
- Trunk latch, safety, manual release
- Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.