2016 Chevrolet Malibu

82,294 KM

Details Description Features

$14,899

+ tax & licensing
$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  • Listing ID: 5385803
  • Stock #: 0931
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST0GF265238

$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

82,294KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Jet Black (H0Y)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0931
  • Mileage 82,294 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2016 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT BEST PRICE ONE AROUND GREAT LOW KM THESE ARE GREAT RIDING VEHICLE THAT ARE NOT TO BIG BUT NOT TOO SMALL. THIS VEHICLE HAS ALOT OF NICE OPTIONS. NO BIG HITS ON THE CARFAX COMES WITH A FRESH SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. DON'T WASTE ANYTIME ON THIS PLATINUM DEAL.

ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT IS WELCOME APPLY TODAY
OAC*

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Assist handle, front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Headlamps, halogen
Air filter, cabin
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Antenna, body-colour
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

