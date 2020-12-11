Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

80,776 KM

Details Description Features

$13,984

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Limited LT REMOTE START | MOONROOF

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

80,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324954
  • Stock #: F3PYM6
  • VIN: 1G11C5SA1GU126328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10069 kilometers below market average!

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT REMOTE START | MOONROOF 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Silver Ice Metallic

Back Up Camera, Moonroof, Remote Start, 17" 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 1LT Sun & Convenience Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Colour Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power Convenience Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
includes Passenger Sensing System
10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
which lets you take all your

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

