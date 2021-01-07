Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

34,740 KM

$14,908

+ tax & licensing
$14,908

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$14,908

+ taxes & licensing

34,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6518914
  • Stock #: F3TY54
  • VIN: 1G1ZA5ST7GF333806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 26336 kilometers below market average!

2016 Chevrolet Malibu L 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Summit White

Jet Black, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention

Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Power Outlet
Keyless Start
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

