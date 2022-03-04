Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

105,109 KM

Details Description Features

$21,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Remote Start | Bose Sound | Navigation |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Remote Start | Bose Sound | Navigation |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$21,457

+ taxes & licensing

105,109KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8561165
  • Stock #: F4J3BY
  • VIN: 1G1ZH5SX5GF341644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, And Fully Loaded! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Navigation and 8-inch diagonal color touch-screen display
Bose® 9-speaker premium audio system
Remote Vehicle Starter
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Air Conditioning
Inside auto-dimming rearview mirror
Memory function for driver seat and outside mirrors
Ventilated Front Seats
6-way Power-adjustable front passenger seat with power lumbar control
Perforated Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Trunk mat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Driver memory recalls 2 driver "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster, 6-way power front passenger
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm)
Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Wireless Charging for devices
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tire inflation kit
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tires, 245/40R19 all-season, blackwall
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Sill plates, bright (Not available with any other door sill plates.)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
MEMORY MIRRORS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Wheels
STEERING WHEEL
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
Turbocharged Engine
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map
includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock
Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
19" (48.3 cm) aluminum
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Navigation Telematics
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
which lets you take all your
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet
active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response
details
CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fe

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 105,109 KM
$21,457 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos EX P...
 10,686 KM
$37,767 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Ridgeline...
 11,451 KM
$55,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory