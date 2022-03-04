$21,457+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Remote Start | Bose Sound | Navigation |
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
- Listing ID: 8561165
- Stock #: F4J3BY
- VIN: 1G1ZH5SX5GF341644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 105,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometres, And Fully Loaded! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Navigation and 8-inch diagonal color touch-screen display
Bose® 9-speaker premium audio system
Remote Vehicle Starter
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Air Conditioning
Inside auto-dimming rearview mirror
Memory function for driver seat and outside mirrors
Ventilated Front Seats
6-way Power-adjustable front passenger seat with power lumbar control
Perforated Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
