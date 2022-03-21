$20,840+ tax & licensing
204-837-5811
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier NAV | Backup Cam | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$20,840
- Listing ID: 8815109
- Stock #: F4MFKU
- VIN: 1G1ZH5SX0GF347464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 108,759 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic FWD Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 9 Speaker Bose Premium Sound.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention
Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
