Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

108,759 KM

Details Description Features

$20,840

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,840

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier NAV | Backup Cam | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier NAV | Backup Cam | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8815109
  2. 8815109
  3. 8815109
  4. 8815109
  5. 8815109
  6. 8815109
  7. 8815109
  8. 8815109
  9. 8815109
  10. 8815109
  11. 8815109
  12. 8815109
  13. 8815109
  14. 8815109
  15. 8815109
  16. 8815109
  17. 8815109
  18. 8815109
  19. 8815109
  20. 8815109
  21. 8815109
  22. 8815109
  23. 8815109
  24. 8815109
  25. 8815109
Contact Seller

$20,840

+ taxes & licensing

108,759KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8815109
  • Stock #: F4MFKU
  • VIN: 1G1ZH5SX0GF347464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,759 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic FWD Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

Backup Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Sunroof, Apple Car Play, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 9 Speaker Bose Premium Sound.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention

Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Trunk mat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Driver memory recalls 2 driver "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster, 6-way power front passenger
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm)
Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tire inflation kit
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tires, 245/40R19 all-season, blackwall
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Sill plates, bright (Not available with any other door sill plates.)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Wireless Charging for devices
Premium Audio
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEERING WHEEL
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2019 Buick Enclave E...
 46,980 KM
$45,971 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 108,759 KM
$20,840 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 38,840 KM
$51,840 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory