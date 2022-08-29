$21,950+ tax & licensing
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier
Location
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
80,557KM
Used
- Stock #: F4R66V
- VIN: 1G1ZH5SX1GF349045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
STEERING WHEEL
Front air conditioning
Trunk mat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Driver memory recalls 2 driver "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Seat adjuster, 6-way power front passenger
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm)
Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
HEATED
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tire inflation kit
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tires, 245/40R19 all-season, blackwall
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Sill plates, bright (Not available with any other door sill plates.)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Wireless Charging for devices
Premium Audio
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
