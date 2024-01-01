2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
2016 Chevy Silverado LS, Regular Cab, Short Box, Remote Start, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Rare Truck, Regular Gm Dealership with recent spark plugs and coils, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website.  Reasonably Priced at $16,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

171,000 KM

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCNCNEH7GZ200081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10741.0
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevy Silverado LS, Regular Cab, Short Box, Remote Start, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Rare Truck, Regular Gm Dealership with recent spark plugs and coils, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website.  Reasonably Priced at $16,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

