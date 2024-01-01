2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$16,950+ tax & licensing
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10741.0
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevy Silverado LS, Regular Cab, Short Box, Remote Start, Cruise control, Power windows locks and mirrors, Rare Truck, Regular Gm Dealership with recent spark plugs and coils, Runs and drives very well, just serviced and safetied, as part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report is available on our website. Reasonably Priced at $16,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
