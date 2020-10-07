2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Comfort Front air conditioning Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

