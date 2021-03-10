Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,689 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6817931
  • Stock #: 21124A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21124A
  • Mileage 125,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

