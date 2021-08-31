Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,767 KM

Details Description

$37,963

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,963

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4X4 | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab 4X4 | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 7755273
  2. 7755273
  3. 7755273
  4. 7755273
  5. 7755273
  6. 7755273
  7. 7755273
  8. 7755273
  9. 7755273
  10. 7755273
  11. 7755273
  12. 7755273
  13. 7755273
  14. 7755273
  15. 7755273
  16. 7755273
  17. 7755273
  18. 7755273
  19. 7755273
  20. 7755273
  21. 7755273
  22. 7755273
Contact Seller

$37,963

+ taxes & licensing

75,767KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7755273
  • Stock #: F47BVD
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXGG111552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate grey metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 32,882 KM
$39,605 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,730 KM
$65,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Co...
 35,200 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory