2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8638850
  Stock #: 9436
  VIN: 1GCVKNEC7GZ279436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XENON HEADLIGHTS , 4WD, AIRBAG, MP3 CAPABILITY, 6 PASSENGER, POWER LOCKS, ABS, POWER STEERING,ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AM/FM, POWER WINDOWS, CLOTH SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, HARD TOP, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.

At Auto Excell - THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

