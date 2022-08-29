$CALL+ tax & licensing
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9317674
- Stock #: 226911
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 3...
