2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto - Sunroof/Bluetooth/Camera/Remote Start

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto - Sunroof/Bluetooth/Camera/Remote Start

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$11,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4986021
  • Stock #: 4447
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SH7G4111836
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Only 44,000 km, Balance of Chevrolet Warranty, Hatchback, 4 CYL, Auto, Sunroof, Camera, Bluetooth, Factory Remote Start, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Steering wheel controls, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 30 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If You Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

