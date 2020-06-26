Menu
$11,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale Price

$11,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,276KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254658
  • Stock #: F388H7
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH4G4117121
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local Trade
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Available SiriusXM Radio
7" Color Touch Screen
USB Charging Port
Remote Vehicle Start

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Air Bags
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • driver and front passenger
  • knee
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music
  • plus news
  • smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial
  • sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
  • talk
  • which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer
  • Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
  • the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-877-209-0079. All fees and programming sub...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

