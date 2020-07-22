Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

61,079 KM

$12,455

+ tax & licensing
$12,455

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Appearance Package

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Appearance Package

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

61,079KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5627307
  Stock #: F3BNNA
  VIN: 1G1JC5SH4G4182499

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Interior
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Rear Vision Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

