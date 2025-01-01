$11,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
2016 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,069KM
VIN KL8CD6SA9GC586774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Mirage
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # G31268
- Mileage 134,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEV SPARK LT - 41 MPG
ONLY 134,000 km
Loaded with lots of options
Power everything
Apple Car Play
Heated seats
Back up Camera
On Star
Bluetooth steering control
Low km 1 Owner
Brand new Safety !
$11,988. Financing Available
Can be Viewed and driven 7 days a week !!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Battery Saver
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Reading lights: front
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Armrests: drivers seat
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Grille color: chrome surround
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
License plate bracket: front
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Center console: second row
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Alternator: 80 amps
Battery rating: 375 CCA
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Cargo area floor mat: rubber/vinyl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Side mirror adjustments: manual / manual folding
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in dash
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining
Internet radio app: Pandora / TuneIn
Cupholders: 4 / front / rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 173,451 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S 160,488 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE 191,053 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Email Carland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Carland
204-227-4600
2016 Chevrolet Spark