2016 CHEV SPARK LT - 41 MPG ONLY 134,000 km Loaded with lots of options Power everything Apple Car Play Heated seats Back up Camera On Star Bluetooth steering control Low km 1 Owner Brand new Safety ! $11,988. Financing Available Can be Viewed and driven 7 days a week !!!

2016 Chevrolet Spark

134,069 KM

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

13112033

2016 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,069KM
VIN KL8CD6SA9GC586774

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Mirage
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G31268
  • Mileage 134,069 KM

2016 CHEV SPARK LT - 41 MPG



ONLY 134,000 km



Loaded with lots of options



Power everything

Apple Car Play

Heated seats

Back up Camera

On Star

Bluetooth steering control



Low km 1 Owner



Brand new Safety !



$11,988. Financing Available



Can be Viewed and driven 7 days a week !!!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Battery Saver
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Power Steering
Tool Kit
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Cloth

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Reading lights: front
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Armrests: drivers seat
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Grille color: chrome surround
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
License plate bracket: front
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Center console: second row
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Alternator: 80 amps
Battery rating: 375 CCA
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Cargo area floor mat: rubber/vinyl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Side mirror adjustments: manual / manual folding
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in dash
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 / reclining
Internet radio app: Pandora / TuneIn
Cupholders: 4 / front / rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

Carland

204-227-4600

