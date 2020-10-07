Menu
2016 Chevrolet Spark

58,564 KM

Details Description Features

$9,687

+ tax & licensing
$9,687

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

204-261-3490
2016 Chevrolet Spark

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT BLUETOOTH, 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT BLUETOOTH, 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$9,687

+ taxes & licensing

58,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5945655
  • Stock #: F3MN3T
  • VIN: KL8CC6SA3GC615771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,564 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
driver and front passenger
knee
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music
plus news
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
which lets you take all your

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

