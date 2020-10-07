2016 Chevrolet Spark

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

driver and front passenger

knee

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music

plus news

sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening

talk

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag