2016 Chevrolet Suburban

132,346 KM

Details Description Features

$39,973

+ tax & licensing
$39,973

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LS

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale

$39,973

+ taxes & licensing

132,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7816059
  • Stock #: F3YDEN
  • VIN: 1GNSKGKC3GR413708

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3YDEN
  • Mileage 132,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, all seats
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour, 4.2" diagonal
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Battery, 720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, VAC power
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Rear Vision Camera
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire)
Automatic Occupant Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fascia, front body-colour
Fascia, rear colour-keyed
Liftgate, rear manual
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Radio, HD
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Reading Lamps-Front
Reading Lamps-Rear
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Windows-Power
Air Conditioning-Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

