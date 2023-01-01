$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2016 Chevrolet Trax
2016 Chevrolet Trax
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10029558
- Stock #: 23R9C08A
- VIN: 2GNCJPSB8GL254111
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 23R9C08A
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Trax ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9