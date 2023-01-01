Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

130,000 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10029558
  Stock #: 23R9C08A
  VIN: 2GNCJPSB8GL254111

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 23R9C08A
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2016 Chevrolet Trax ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

