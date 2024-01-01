Menu
Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX | Cloth Seats | Oil Pan Heater | Bluetooth | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2016 Chevrolet Trax

107,297 KM

$14,406

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS | 2-year Maintenance Free |

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS | 2-year Maintenance Free |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$14,406

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,297KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB0GL258513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX | Cloth Seats | Oil Pan Heater | Bluetooth |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent system
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display, digital readouts, Ice Blue back lighting
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Shift knob, chrome

Power Options

Power

Safety

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Chassis, front-wheel drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth For Phone
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Glass, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Mouldings, side glass (Black.)
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Security

Cargo security cover

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Door Locks
Lighting
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Tires
front disc/rear drum
manual-folding
blackwall
removable
Electric
Tire
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Chassis
Wipers
rear child security
front intermittent
mounted audio and phone interface controls
outside power-adjustable
10 total
P205/70R16 all-season
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
covered
power with driver Express-Up/Down
16" (40.6 cm) steel
personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
interior with front reading lights
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$14,406

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2016 Chevrolet Trax