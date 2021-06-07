Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

176,757 KM

Details Description

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

LTZ AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

LTZ AWD LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

176,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7186010
  • Stock #: 5043
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB1GL265043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5043
  • Mileage 176,757 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET TRAX LTZ

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, ONSTAR, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), 5 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, FLOOR MATS, REAR WIPER, AIR BAG, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE START, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, CARGO COVER, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

