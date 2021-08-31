2016 Chevrolet Trax

Was new from our Chevrolet store and looking for the next owner! All Wheel Drive and a clean Car Fax too! Low km!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we complete the intake of this local trade
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display, digital readouts, Ice Blue back lighting
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control