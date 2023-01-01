Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler 200

171,288 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

C

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 10038849
  2. 10038849
  3. 10038849
  4. 10038849
  5. 10038849
  6. 10038849
  7. 10038849
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038849
  • Stock #: 23236
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG5GN176493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Gloss Black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23236
  • Mileage 171,288 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2017 Buick Encore Sp...
 63,173 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 70,345 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot 75...
 90,451 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory