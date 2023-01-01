2016 Chrysler 200

$17,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 9 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10426026

10426026 Stock #: F57YP2

F57YP2 VIN: 1C3CCCAB4GN103414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,968 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Flex Fuel Vehicle Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Driver Information Centre Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Auxiliary Switch Bank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player 6 Speakers aux audio input jack Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Radio Data System and External Memory Control

