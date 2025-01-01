$15,821+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$15,821
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vivid Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Car | Satellite Radio Capability | AUX/USB Medial Control
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2016 Chrysler 200 C. This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey enjoyable.
Key Highlights:
- Vivid Blue Pearl exterior that stands out on the road
- Efficient Front-Wheel Drive system
- Luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Advanced safety features including multiple airbags
- Convenient cruise control with steering wheel controls
- Front fog lamps for improved visibility
- Speed-sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Compact spare tire for peace of mind
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Chrysler 200 C for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is here to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Contact us now to schedule your appointment!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
