Local Car | Satellite Radio Capability | AUX/USB Medial Control Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2016 Chrysler 200 C. This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey enjoyable. Key Highlights: - Vivid Blue Pearl exterior that stands out on the road - Efficient Front-Wheel Drive system - Luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel - Advanced safety features including multiple airbags - Convenient cruise control with steering wheel controls - Front fog lamps for improved visibility - Speed-sensitive variable intermittent wipers - Compact spare tire for peace of mind Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Chrysler 200 C for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is here to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Contact us now to schedule your appointment! Dealer permit #4454

2016 Chrysler 200

$15,821

79,945 KM

$15,821

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200

Limited Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

12410679

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

204-661-9555

Sale

$15,821

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,945KM
VIN 1C3CCCAB9GN140541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vivid Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car | Satellite Radio Capability | AUX/USB Medial Control
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2016 Chrysler 200 C. This sleek sedan offers a comfortable ride and impressive features that make every journey enjoyable.

Key Highlights:
- Vivid Blue Pearl exterior that stands out on the road
- Efficient Front-Wheel Drive system
- Luxurious leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Advanced safety features including multiple airbags
- Convenient cruise control with steering wheel controls
- Front fog lamps for improved visibility
- Speed-sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Compact spare tire for peace of mind

Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this Chrysler 200 C for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is here to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Contact us now to schedule your appointment!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$15,821

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Chrysler 200