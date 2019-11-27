2016 Chrysler 200

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** LOADED C MODEL! *** RURAL MB TRADE-IN!! *** GREAT CONDITION!!! *** Factory REMOTE START......Black LEATHER Interior......HEATED SEATS......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Large MOONROOF......Large In Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......uConnect BLUETOOTH Handsfree......AUX & USB Stereo Inputs......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Dual Zone Climate Control......Power Driver Adjustable Seat with Lumbar Support......Power Passenger Seat......FOG LIGHTS......Cruise Control......Proximity Smart Key w/ PUSH-BUTTON START......Dynamic Stability Control......3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine......Universal Garage Door Opener......HID Headlights......Dual Chrome Tip Exhaust......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows / Locks / Mirrors / Keyless)......and 19 Inch CHROME ALLOY WHEELS!!!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit 200 Mats. Incredible value for a luxury mid-size sedan. Now Just $14,795 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available!!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
