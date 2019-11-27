Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

C w/ Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav, V6!

2016 Chrysler 200

C w/ Pano Roof, Htd Lthr, Nav, V6!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$14,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388349
  • Stock #: SCV3634
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG7GN153717
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOADED C MODEL! *** RURAL MB TRADE-IN!! *** GREAT CONDITION!!! *** Factory REMOTE START......Black LEATHER Interior......HEATED SEATS......NAVIGATION Package......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Large MOONROOF......Large In Dash TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......uConnect BLUETOOTH Handsfree......AUX & USB Stereo Inputs......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Dual Zone Climate Control......Power Driver Adjustable Seat with Lumbar Support......Power Passenger Seat......FOG LIGHTS......Cruise Control......Proximity Smart Key w/ PUSH-BUTTON START......Dynamic Stability Control......3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine......Universal Garage Door Opener......HID Headlights......Dual Chrome Tip Exhaust......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows / Locks / Mirrors / Keyless)......and 19 Inch CHROME ALLOY WHEELS!!!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit 200 Mats. Incredible value for a luxury mid-size sedan. Now Just $14,795 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available!!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.


Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear heat: independently controlled
  • Antenna type: element
  • Wheels: aluminum
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Humidity/dewpoint sensors
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Axle ratio: 3.73
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Tuned suspension: touring
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Steering ratio: 15.2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Rear brake width: 0.47
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.0
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Exhaust: hidden
  • Front brake diameter: 12.0
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

