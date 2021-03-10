Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

93,236 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

93,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6742397
  • Stock #: 3351
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB5GN193351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,236 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHRYSLER 200 LIMITED


ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEATS, AIRCONDITIONING, AM/FM, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS,POWER LOCKS, POWER STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR BAGS


___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

