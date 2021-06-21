Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

86,555 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

200 C LEATHER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMA ROOF

2016 Chrysler 200

200 C LEATHER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMA ROOF

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,555KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7350977
  Stock #: 0745
  VIN: 1C3CCCCG4GN180745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHRYSLER 200 C

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, PANORAMA ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, REMOTE START, AIR BAG, FLOOR MATS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS, TELESCOPE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM, POWER STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

