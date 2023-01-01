Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

99,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

C *LOADED* *BEUTIFUL INTERIOR*

2016 Chrysler 200

C *LOADED* *BEUTIFUL INTERIOR*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9456553
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG2GN197110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

2016 CHRYSLER 200C FULLY LOADED 3.6L VVT 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 99,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, PUSH TO START. FRONT HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEARING WHEEL, FRONT AC/COOLED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE/ANDROID CAR PLAY, BEAUTIFUL LEATHER INTERIOR, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/32GB HARD DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $16,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

