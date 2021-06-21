Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

132,385 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Excell

2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

S AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

2016 Chrysler 300

S AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

132,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7467762
  • Stock #: 5667
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG2GH235667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,385 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHRYSLER 300 S

AM/FM, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD, MP3 COMPATIBLE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, KEYLESS ENTRY, USB INPUT
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

