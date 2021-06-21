2016 Chrysler 300

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 3 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7467762

7467762 Stock #: 5667

5667 VIN: 2C3CCAGG2GH235667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 5667

Mileage 132,385 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.