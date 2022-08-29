2016 Chrysler 300

$17,980 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 5 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gloss Black

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 175,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Gloss Black Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) TIRES: P225/60R18 BSW TOURING (STD) Requires Subscription LIMITED GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Illuminated Rear Cupholders Leather Trim Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust

