2016 Chrysler 300

175,587 KM

Details Description Features

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
Touring | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera |

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Contact Seller

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

175,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9230587
  • Stock #: P10303A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera Panoramic Sunroof 8.4'' Touchscreen Leather Seats Bluetooth Navigation Push Start Power 8 Way Driver Seat Power 4 Way Passenger Seat Bucket Seats Cruise Control 6 Speakers USB Port Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Sway Control Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener And More! RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Gloss Black
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/60R18 BSW TOURING (STD)
Requires Subscription
LIMITED GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Illuminated Rear Cupholders Leather Trim Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
