2016 Chrysler 300
Touring | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera |
Location
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
$17,980
- Listing ID: 9230587
- Stock #: P10303A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Camera Panoramic Sunroof 8.4'' Touchscreen Leather Seats Bluetooth Navigation Push Start Power 8 Way Driver Seat Power 4 Way Passenger Seat Bucket Seats Cruise Control 6 Speakers USB Port Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Sway Control Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener And More! RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
