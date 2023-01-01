Menu
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

146,600 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring *LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring *LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10496130
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG2GR101149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,600 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

2016 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING LOADED 3.5L 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 146,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, BACK UP CAMERA, FACTORY COMMAND START, GPS/NAVIGATION, REAR DVD PLAYER, POWER TAILGATE, DOUBLE POWER REAR SLIDING DOORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $16,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

