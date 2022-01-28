Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

95,433 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring* DVD/7 Seater/Navigation/Sunroof/SXM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring* DVD/7 Seater/Navigation/Sunroof/SXM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

95,433KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8250999
  • Stock #: 25380
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG8GR285379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,433 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, 9 in VIDEO SCREEN, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, POWER DOORS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** In need of space or looking to transport up to 7 Passengers - Come and See the ''FAMILY FRIENDLY'' 2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L! Equipped with 7 SEATER, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, DVD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, air conditioning and more. Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2017 RAM 1500 Sport*...
 66,340 KM
$44,997 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 127,604 KM
$10,996 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima LX* ...
 83,716 KM
$15,788 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory