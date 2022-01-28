2016 Chrysler Town & Country

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 4 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8250999

8250999 Stock #: 25380

25380 VIN: 2C4RC1CG8GR285379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,433 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.